Accenture, ETS collaborate on end-to-end talent management solution

November 18, 2024 — 05:30 am EST

Accenture (ACN) and ETS are collaborating to deliver a new end-to-end talent management solution designed to empower the future workforce while also enhancing the way organizations source, manage, upskill, and grow talent. This new approach to skills training and assessing job readiness will be designed to help people advance their careers by expanding and enhancing their skill sets.

