ACCENTURE Earnings Results: $ACN Reports Quarterly Earnings

ACCENTURE ($ACN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of $2.82 per share, missing estimates of $2.85 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $16,659,300,000, missing estimates of $16,795,748,954 by $-136,448,954.

ACCENTURE Insider Trading Activity

ACCENTURE insiders have traded $ACN stock on the open market 85 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 85 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIE SPELLMAN SWEET (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 28,426 shares for an estimated $10,684,913 .

. JOEL UNRUCH (General Counsel/Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 9,500 shares for an estimated $3,480,562 .

. MANISH SHARMA (CEO-The Americas) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 8,311 shares for an estimated $3,112,914 .

. JOHN F WALSH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $2,768,938 .

. KATHLEEN R MCCLURE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,090 shares for an estimated $1,899,700 .

. RYOJI SEKIDO (Co-CEO Asia Pacific) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 4,891 shares for an estimated $1,767,190 .

. MELISSA A BURGUM (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 2,177 shares for an estimated $789,660 .

. MAURO MACCHI (Chief Executive Officer-EMEA) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $726,673 .

. ANGELA BEATTY (Chief Leadership & HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 2,009 shares for an estimated $725,557 .

. ANGIE Y PARK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 685 shares for an estimated $242,753.

ACCENTURE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,142 institutional investors add shares of ACCENTURE stock to their portfolio, and 1,047 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ACCENTURE Government Contracts

We have seen $3,297,688,102 of award payments to $ACN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

ACCENTURE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ACN stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

ACCENTURE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACN in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/08/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 09/30/2024

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 09/30/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 09/29/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 09/27/2024

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 09/27/2024

ACCENTURE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACN recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $ACN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $387.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $390.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Surinder Thind from Jefferies set a target price of $385.0 on 12/20/2024

on 12/20/2024 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $430.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 David Grossman from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $390.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Stefan Slowinski from BNP Paribas set a target price of $375.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Bryan Bergin from TD Securities set a target price of $400.0 on 09/30/2024

on 09/30/2024 James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $360.0 on 09/27/2024

