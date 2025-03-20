Accenture Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Accenture plc ACN reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues beat the same.

ACN’s earnings were $2.82 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin. The metric increased 1.8% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $16.7 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and gained 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company’s shares have declined 9.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 12.9% fall and the 5.5% decline of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

ACN’s Revenues in Detail

Based on the type of work, managed services’ revenues of $8.4 billion increased 8% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 11% in local currency, surpassing our estimate of $8 billion. Consulting revenues gained 3% year over year on a reported basis and 6% in local currency to $8.3 billion, missing our projection of $8.4 billion.

Segment-wise, health and public service revenues of $3.6 billion grew 8% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 10% in local currency. The figure beat our expectation of $3.5 billion. Revenues from the resources segment amounted to $2.3 billion, rising 1% from the year-ago quarter on a reported and 5% in a local currency basis. The figure met our estimate. Revenues from the product segment amounted to $5.1 billion, increasing 6% year over year on a reported basis and 9% on a local currency basis. The figure outpaced our estimation of $5 billion.

Communications, media and technology revenues of $2.7 billion increased 3% year over year on a reported basis and 6% in terms of local currency, meeting our estimate. Financial services revenues of $3 billion grew 7% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 11% in local currency. The figure surpassed our estimate of $2.9 billion.

Geographically, revenues of $8.6 billion from the Americas rose 9% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 11% on a local currency basis. The figure beat our projection of $8.2 billion. Revenues of $5.8 billion from the EMEA gained 4% on a reported basis and 8% in local currency, meeting our estimate. Revenues of $2.3 billion from the Asia Pacific decreased 3% year over year on a reported basis while increasing 1% in local currency, meeting our projection.

Booking Trends of Accenture

The company reported bookings worth $20.9 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, decreasing 3% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and flat in local currency. Consulting bookings were $10.5 billion and managed services bookings were $10.4 billion.

ACN’s Operating Results

The gross margin (gross profit as a percentage of net revenues) for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was 29.9%, down 100 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating income was $2.2 billion, flat with the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating margin of 16.7% moved up 120 bps from second-quarter fiscal 2024.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of Accenture

ACN exited second-quarter fiscal 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $8.5 billion compared with $8.3 billion at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2025. The company generated $2.9 billion in cash from operating activities. Capital expenditure in the reported quarter was $170.8 million.

The free cash flow was $2.7 billion. Accenture repurchased 4 million shares for $1.4 billion, including 2.4 million shares repurchased in the open market. The company paid out a dividend of $929 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

ACN’s Q3 & FY25 Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Accenture expects revenues of $16.9-$17.5 billion. The company’s guided range is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.6 billion.

For fiscal 2025, ACN updated its revenue growth guidance to 5-7% compared with the preceding quarter’s view of 4-7% in local currency. The company expects an operating cash flow of $9.4-$10.1 billion. The free cash flow is anticipated between $8.8 billion and $9.5 billion.

