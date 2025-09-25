Accenture Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Accenture plc ACN has reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimates.

ACN’s earnings were $3.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. The metric increased 8.6% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $17.6 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.6% and rose 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company’s shares have declined 29% in the past year compared with the industry's 11.3% fall and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 18% jump.

Accenture PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Accenture PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Accenture PLC Quote

ACN’s Revenues in Detail

Based on the type of work, managed services’ revenues of $8.8 billion increased 6% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 3% in local currency, surpassing our estimate of $8.5 billion. Consulting revenues gained 8% year over year on a reported basis and 6% in local currency to $8.8 billion, beating our estimate of $8.6 billion.

Segment-wise, health and public service revenues of $3.6 billion declined 1% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 3% in local currency. The figure missed our estimation of $3.7 billion. Revenues from the resources segment amounted to $2.4 billion, rising 8% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 5% on a local currency basis. The figure surpassed our estimate of $2.3 billion. Revenues from the product segment amounted to $5.4 billion, increasing 9% year over year on a reported basis and 5% on a local currency basis. The figure beat our estimate $5.2 billion.

Communications, media and technology revenues of $3 billion increased 7% year over year on a reported basis and 5% in terms of local currency, meeting our estimate. Financial services revenues of $3.3 billion grew 15% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 12% in local currency. The figure outpaced our estimate of $3.1 billion.

Geographically, revenues of $8.8 billion from the Americas rose 5% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and on a local currency basis. The figure beat our estimation of $8.6 billion.

Revenues of $6.2 billion from the EMEA gained 10% on a reported basis and 3% in local currency, beating our estimate of $6 billion. Revenues of $2.6 billion from the Asia Pacific increased 11% year over year on a reported basis and gained 6% in local currency, surpassing our estimate of $2.4 billion.

Booking Trends of Accenture

The company reported bookings worth $21.3 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, increasing 6% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 3% in local currency. Consulting bookings were $8.9 billion and managed services bookings were $12.4 billion.

ACN’s Operating Results

The gross margin (gross profit as a percentage of net revenues) for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was 31.9%, down 60 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating income was $2.7 billion, up 8% from the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating margin of 15.1% moved down 10 bps from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of Accenture

ACN exited fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $11.5 billion compared with $9.6 billion at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2025. The company generated $3.9 billion in cash from operating activities. Capital expenditure in the reported quarter was $107.9 million.

The free cash flow was $3.8 billion. Accenture repurchased 1.6 million shares for $474 million. The company paid out a dividend of $921.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

ACN’s Q1 & FY26 Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects revenues of $18.10-$18.75 billion. The guided range exceeds the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.33 billion.

For fiscal 2026, ACN expects revenue growth of 2-5%. The company's expectation for the operating cash flow is kept at $10.8-$11.5 billion. The free cash flow expectation is $9.8-$10.5 billion.

Accenture carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

ABM ABM reported mixed third-quarter fiscal 2025 results.

ABM’s EPS (excluding 16 cents from non-recurring items) was 82 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.7% and declined 12.8% year over year. Total revenues of $2.2 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 2.8% and increased 6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

FactSet FDS posted mixed results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

FDS’s earnings per share of $4.05 missed the consensus mark by 2.4% but increased 8.3% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $596.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin and 6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

