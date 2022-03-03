Accenture Discontinues Business In Russia

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) said it is discontinuing business in Russia. But it will be providing support to its Russian colleagues.

The company noted that it does not have a business in Ukraine. But it will continue its efforts to help its Ukrainian colleagues working around the globe at Accenture and their extended families; The company is providing telehealth for those in Ukraine, and helping resettle family members who leave Ukraine.

The company said it stands with the people of Ukraine and the governments, companies and individuals around the world calling for the immediate end to the unlawful and horrific attack on the people of Ukraine and their freedom.

Meanwhile, Accenture is donating $5 million to nonprofit relief organizations working to help people in Ukraine and those who are being displaced into Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

