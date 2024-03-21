News & Insights

ACN

Accenture cuts annual revenue forecast

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 21, 2024 — 06:43 am EDT

Written by Zaheer Kachwala for Reuters ->

March 21 (Reuters) - IT services provider Accenture ACN.Fcut its fiscal-year 2024 revenue forecast on Thursday, as an uncertain economy prompts clients to cut spending on its consulting services.

The company now expects revenue growth in the range of 1% to 3%, from its prior forecast of 2% to 5%.

(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Zaheer.Kachwala@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.