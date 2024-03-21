Accenture cuts annual revenue forecast

March 21 (Reuters) - IT services provider Accenture ACN.Fcut its fiscal-year 2024 revenue forecast on Thursday, as an uncertain economy prompts clients to cut spending on its consulting services.

The company now expects revenue growth in the range of 1% to 3%, from its prior forecast of 2% to 5%.

