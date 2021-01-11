Markets
Accenture Buys Real Protect - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has acquired Real Protect, a privately held, Brazil-based provider of managed security and cyber defense services. Real Protect is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro and has an office in Sao Paulo. Real Protect CEO Daniel Lemos will lead Accenture's Managed Security Services business in Latin America.

The managed security services business of Real Protect provides custom and packaged solutions to clients across Brazil. The company's portfolio also includes threat monitoring, detection and incident-response capabilities, which will complement Accenture's managed detection and response offerings.

