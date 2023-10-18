News & Insights

Markets
ACN

Accenture Buys ON Service GROUP For Undisclosed Sum

October 18, 2023 — 04:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Accenture Plc (ACN), an Irish-American IT major, said on Wednesday that it has acquired ON Service GROUP, a German provider of business process services with a focus on insurance operations.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.   Accenture said that the acquisition will enhance its capabilities in insurance operations, expanding the range of services available to clients in Germany for insurance business processes such as sales and policy administration.

In addition, the transaction strengthens Accenture's ability to manage the entire process chain while helping clients optimize operations, be more agile, and drive growth through digital services.

Based in Siegburg, ON Service GROUP has over 20 years of experience in delivering high-value operations services across property, casualty, life, and health insurance processes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.