Accenture Buys Objectivity; Financial Terms Not Disclosed

(RTTNews) - IT and consulting major Accenture Plc. (ACN), on Tuesday said it has agreed to acquire U.K.-based Objectivity, a digital engineering firm specializing in cloud and platform development services.

The company has not disclosed any financial terms of the deal.

"Objectivity has extensive experience in platform engineering, cloud native computing and application modernization will bolster Accenture's Cloud First capabilities to help clients tap into more open and adaptable platform models and services in order to accelerate their digital transformation", the company said in a statement.

Monday, during the regular trading hours, shares of Accenture closed at $264.82 down 0.31% or 0.83 cents.

