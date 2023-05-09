News & Insights

Markets
ACN

Accenture Buys Objectivity; Financial Terms Not Disclosed

May 09, 2023 — 06:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - IT and consulting major Accenture Plc. (ACN), on Tuesday said it has agreed to acquire U.K.-based Objectivity, a digital engineering firm specializing in cloud and platform development services.

The company has not disclosed any financial terms of the deal.

"Objectivity has extensive experience in platform engineering, cloud native computing and application modernization will bolster Accenture's Cloud First capabilities to help clients tap into more open and adaptable platform models and services in order to accelerate their digital transformation", the company said in a statement.

Monday, during the regular trading hours, shares of Accenture closed at $264.82 down 0.31% or 0.83 cents.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.