Accenture Buys Leadership And Talent Consultancy Cirrus To Support C-Suite

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) announced Monday that it has acquired Cirrus, a UK-based leadership and talent consultancy. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cirrus, founded by Simon Hayward in 2010, has 70 experts located in the U.K. and Australia. The company blends leadership, talent, and engagement expertise to assess and develop leaders.

Cirrus joins Accenture's Talent & Organization / Human Potential team and strengthens its development and coaching capabilities for leaders seeking business transformation.

Christie Smith, global lead for Talent & Organization / Human Potential at Accenture, said, "Cirrus's digital learning capabilities, in particular, will help transform and reinvent our clients' C-suites and broader teams in innovative ways."

Accenture noted that Cirrus is its third acquisition that has been made in the U.K. this year following the acquisitions of Edenhouse and Infinity Works in February.

