Accenture Buys German Consulting Firm Homburg & Partner

(RTTNews) - Information Technology major Accenture Plc (ACN) said on Tuesday that it had acquired strategic management consulting firm Homburg & Partner. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Following the acquisition, Homburg & Partner's team of 73 professionals have joined Accenture's Customer, Sales & Service team.

Mannheim, Germany-based Homburg & Partner mainly works with clients in the industrial goods, healthcare and chemical industries, helping them raise sales, market shares and profitability. With their consulting expertise, Homburg & Partner brings to clients' measurable market success and help them reach growth targets.

Commenting on the acquisition, Edwin van der Ouderaa, global lead of Customer, Sales & Service at Accenture, said, "The addition of Homburg & Partners expands our ability to shape growth and efficiency strategies across the enterprise and will increase our clients' focus on growing their sales and profits, as they pivot to their next generation customer engagement."

