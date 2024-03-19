Accenture Buys Dutch Supply Chain Consultancy Flo Group

(RTTNews) - Accenture Plc (ACN) said on Tuesday that it has acquired Flo Group, a Dutch consultancy and Oracle business partner with a focus on global supply chain logistics.

The financial terms of the transaction, which will boost acquirer's supply chain logistics capabilities in Europe, were not disclosed.

"This acquisition further enhances Accenture's Oracle capabilities in Europe to help clients build more resilient and agile supply chains that provide end-to-end visibility," the company said.

Founded in 2007, Flo is headquartered in Rotterdam, with additional offices in Argentina and India.

Flo's 280 people join the Accenture Oracle Business Group, to strengthen its capabilities to help clients design their digital core to be ready for supply chain transformation.

