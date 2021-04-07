Markets
Accenture Buys Core Compete - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has acquired Core Compete, a cloud analytics services firm headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with additional offices in the UK and India. Core Compete's team of more than 260 professionals will join Accenture's Applied Intelligence practice.

Core Compete enables digital transformations with cloud-native solutions that deliver artificial intelligence and machine learning-infused business outcomes, to serve a client base across the US and UK, with particular focus on supply chain, retail and financial services.

Sanjeev Vohra, global lead for Accenture Applied Intelligence, said: "Core Compete's approach to cloud analytics transformation helps us further accelerate time to value for our clients, giving them the right tools, strategy and talent to reap the full benefits of being data-driven."

