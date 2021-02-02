Accenture Buys Businet System - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has acquired Businet System in Japan. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Businet System's employees will join Accenture Interactive in Japan.

Businet System has developed and operated ecommerce sites for more than 60 companies mainly within the domestic apparel and retail industries. Its OMS works seamlessly with Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

Brian Whipple, CEO, Accenture Interactive, said: "The acquisition of Businet System further underscores our commitment to helping our clients navigate the complexities of digital commerce today, which will continue to be of utmost importance for our clients' growth."

