Accenture Buys Arca; Terms Not Disclosed - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) announced acquisition of Arca, a Spanish engineering services company with a focus on network operations and business services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Arca was founded in 1998 and has 14 offices across Spain.

Arca' 640 employees will join Accenture in Spain. Accenture expects this acquisition to reinforce its role as a key partner for the engineering, design, deployment and operation of network services.

Domingo Mirn, who leads Accenture's business in Iberia, said, "By harnessing Arca's expertise, this acquisition will strengthen our ability to help clients accelerate their 5G Cloud network transformation from design through to deployment and operation"

