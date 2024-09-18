Accenture Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ACN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $333.49, changing hands as low as $332.96 per share. Accenture plc shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACN's low point in its 52 week range is $278.69 per share, with $387.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $333.60. The ACN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

