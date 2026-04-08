Accenture (BIT:1ACN) Price Target Decreased by 14.68% to 224.40

The average one-year price target for Accenture (BIT:1ACN) has been revised to €224.40 / share. This is a decrease of 14.68% from the prior estimate of €263.02 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €182.59 to a high of €297.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.04% from the latest reported closing price of €171.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,364 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accenture. This is an decrease of 1,073 owner(s) or 31.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ACN is 0.35%, an increase of 26.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.11% to 478,944K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 17,472K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,128K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ACN by 7.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,656K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,438K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ACN by 43.02% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 10,964K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,615K shares , representing an increase of 12.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ACN by 16.15% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 10,694K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,148K shares , representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ACN by 19.34% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 8,173K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,050K shares , representing an increase of 13.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ACN by 24.09% over the last quarter.

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