ACN

Accenture beats quarterly revenue estimates amid higher IT spending

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 16, 2022 — 06:57 am EST

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Adds new bookings, forecast

Dec 16 - Accenture Plc ACN.N surpassed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, a sign that IT spending is holding strong even as economic headwinds pressure businesses.

Companies are prioritizing spending on IT infrastructure as well as management and transformation projects which have become key as firms adopt more digital work-flows.

The company forecast second-quarter revenue in the range $15.20 billion to $15.75 billion. The mid-point of the guidance is lower than analysts' estimate of $15.61 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue grew 5% to $15.7 billion in the quarter ending Nov. 30, inching past analysts' estimate of $15.58 billion, according to Refinitiv. New bookings in the quarter were $16.22 billion, down by 3%.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.