Accenture beats quarterly revenue estimates

Chavi Mehta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc beat first-quarter revenue estimates on Thursday as an extended work-from-home period boosted demand for its digital, cloud and security services.

Total revenue rose to $11.76 billion in the first quarter ended Nov. 30 from $11.36 billion a year earlier, beating analsysts' estimate of $11.36 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

