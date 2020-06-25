Accenture beats quarterly revenue estimates

US Markets
IT consulting firm Accenture Plc beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter revenue on Thursday, as investments in growing digital and cloud services businesses paid off.

Revenue was down nearly 1% to $10.99 billion, edging past average analysts' estimate of $10.87 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.23 billion, or $1.90 per share, in the quarter ended May 31, from $1.25 billion, or $1.93 per share, a year earlier.

