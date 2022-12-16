Accenture beats quarterly revenue estimates

Dec 16 - Accenture Plc ACN.N surpassed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, a sign that IT spending is holding strong even as economic headwinds pressure businesses.

Revenue grew 5% to $15.7 billion in the quarter ending Nov. 30, inching past analysts' estimate of $15.58 billion, according to Refinitiv.

