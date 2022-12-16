ACN

Accenture beats quarterly revenue estimates

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

December 16, 2022 — 06:47 am EST

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Dec 16 - Accenture Plc ACN.N surpassed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, a sign that IT spending is holding strong even as economic headwinds pressure businesses.

Revenue grew 5% to $15.7 billion in the quarter ending Nov. 30, inching past analysts' estimate of $15.58 billion, according to Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.