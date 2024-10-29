Accenture awarded $1.6B Air Force task order

Accenture (ACN) Federal Services has been awarded a task order of up to $1.6B to efficiently scale and enhance the U.S. Air Force’s multi-cloud Cloud One environment. This task order is the first of three follow-ons to the Air Force’s original Cloud One contract and serves as the agency’s one-stop multi-cloud, multi-vendor ecosystem for cutting-edge cloud services. Under the terms of the task order, Accenture Federal Services will perform as a managed service provider for cloud account services, delivering enterprise-scale software support foundational to the Cloud One modernization objective.

