Accenture Appoints Bhaskar Ghosh Chief Strategy Officer; Names Simon Eaves MD Of UK And Ireland

Published

(RTTNews) - Accenture Plc (ACN) on Monday announced changes to its Global Management Committee, including the appointment of a new chief strategy officer as well as leadership changes in its U.K. and Ireland business.

The company has appointed Bhaskar Ghosh as chief strategy officer with immediate effect, with responsibility for the company's strategy and investments, including ventures and acquisitions. He will continue to lead the growth strategy for Accenture's Industry X business, which includes digital manufacturing and intelligent products and platforms.

Ghosh most recently served as advisor to Julie Sweet, Accenture's chief executive officer, on critical areas including growth and investment strategy, business performance, organizational effectiveness and restructuring.

Previously, Ghosh was group chief executive of Accenture Technology Services, directing strategy and investments, and leading platforms, products and global technology delivery.

Accenture also said it has appointed Simon Eaves as managing director of Accenture in the U.K. and Ireland, effective January 1, 2021, with overall responsibility for Accenture's industries and services in those countries.

Eaves, a 20-year veteran of Accenture, was group chief executive of Accenture's Products organization. Most recently, he served as chief strategy officer, driving the rapid evolution of Accenture's industry points of view on COVID-19 and its global ventures & acquisitions strategy.

Eaves is an advocate of inclusion and diversity, including being a passionate supporter of Accenture's LGBTQ ally program.

Accenture added that Olly Benzecry, who has served as managing director and chairman of Accenture in the U.K. and Ireland since 2011, will continue as chairman until he retires at the end of August 2021.

