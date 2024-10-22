Accenture Announces Strategic Investment In Reality Defender - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Reality Defender, an RSA Innovation cybersecurity company specializing in deepfake detection. Based in New York, Reality Defender provides detection against advanced threats posed by deepfakes and AI-generated content. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Accenture plans to integrate Reality Defender's capabilities into its existing deepfake detection and protection offering, including extending it to their call center AI automation solution.

Reality Defender is the latest company to join Accenture Ventures' Project Spotlight.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.