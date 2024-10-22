News & Insights

Accenture Announces Strategic Investment In Reality Defender - Quick Facts

October 22, 2024 — 08:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Reality Defender, an RSA Innovation cybersecurity company specializing in deepfake detection. Based in New York, Reality Defender provides detection against advanced threats posed by deepfakes and AI-generated content. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Accenture plans to integrate Reality Defender's capabilities into its existing deepfake detection and protection offering, including extending it to their call center AI automation solution.

Reality Defender is the latest company to join Accenture Ventures' Project Spotlight.

