Accenture Announces Investment In Rehuman

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) said it has invested in Rehuman, a UK-based insurtech startup. The investment will enable Rehuman to scale its operations and further embed AI into insurer and broker platforms. Rehuman will also join Accenture Ventures' Project Spotlight, a vertical accelerator for data and AI companies.

Khalid Lahraoui, Accenture's Insurance industry group lead, said: "Our investment in Rehuman's AI-powered wallet goes beyond digital convenience - it transforms how insurers and brokers engage with policyholders, creating more seamless, personalized and meaningful experiences."

