Accenture Announces Investment In Israel-based Geneyx - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) said it has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Geneyx Genomex Ltd., a developer of genomic analysis and interpretation software. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Geneyx offers a NGS data analysis and interpretation platform, harnessing genetic data to guide digital insights for rare and germline disorders. Its AI-based analysis platform streamlines the diagnostics process.

David Yizhar, Geneyx CEO, said, "Accenture's investment and support will enable Geneyx to accelerate the adoption of our AI-based genomic interpretation technology on a global scale."

Geneyx is part of Accenture Ventures' Project Spotlight which offers extensive access to Accenture's domain expertise and its enterprise clients.

