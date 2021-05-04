Markets
Accenture Announces Acquisition Of Assets From ThinkTank - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) said the company is acquiring assets from ThinkTank, a cloud-enabled SaaS business based in Denver, Colorado. ThinkTank's cloud-based, intelligent stakeholder engagement platform assets and team will join Accenture's Intelligent Platform Services group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ThinkTank's Engage platform is used to guide teams through complex planning and transformation programs with clear alignment and better decision-making. Accenture said the Engage platform will be integrated with Accenture myConcerto for a single, platform that simplifies and accelerates technology-led business transformation.

