Accenture, Anglo American Extend Technology Services Agreement Until 2023

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) and Anglo American agreed to extend Accenture's role as a strategic IT services provider to 2023. Accenture was selected as a key technology services provider in 2011.

Accenture stated that the new agreement will help accelerate the development of Anglo American's information management capabilities with new technologies and delivery practices through a collaborative approach to drive innovation.

