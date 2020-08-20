Accenture and Intel to Aid a Robotic Arm-Development Project

Accenture plc ACN and Intel INTC yesterday announced that they have joined forces to support a neuromorphic computing-research project.

The project aims at developing a wheelchair-mounted robotic arm with adaptive controls to help patients in carrying out daily tasks. It is being led by Neuro-Biomorphic Engineering Lab at the Open University of Israel in partnership with ALYN Hospital, Israel’s leading pediatric- and adolescent-rehabilitation center.

Notably, the Accenture and Intel stocks have rallied a respective 19.9% and 2.5% over the past year.

Trio of Support

Support to this project includes funding and technology from Accenture, Intel’s neuromorphic technology and Applied Brain Research’s algorithm. Accenture Labs and Intel Labs will contribute their experiences in neuromorphic computing and artificial intelligence for the development of the neuromorphic algorithm.

While the cost of such a device is extremely high, making it out of reach of the masses, Intel claims that its neuromorphic research chip, Loihi, has shown potential to trim down the price. Intel noted that researchers are predicting Loihi’s real-time learning capability to be able to help implement adaptive control while allowing the use of affordable parts that could significantly reduce cost.

If the project sees success, the next step is to explore ways to produce the assistive robotic arm and increase the applicability of adaptive-control technology in flexible manufacturing and industrial automation. Accenture and Intel will continue to collaborate on additional neuromorphic research that exhibits true potential.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, both Accenture and Intel have a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are IQVIA Holdings IQV and NV5 Global NVEE, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for IQVIA Holdings and NV5 Global are 9.9% and 13.7%, respectively.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.