Accenture Agrees To Acquire Ammagamma For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - Professional services major Accenture plc (ACN) on Tuesday announced that it has agreed to acquire Ammagamma, an Italy-based firm.

The financial details of the transaction have not been divulged.

Founded in 2013, Ammagamma aims to harness artificial intelligence or AI to improve the productivity and performance of Italian businesses.

The deal is part of Accenture's $3 billion investment towards large-scale application of AI.

On Monday, Accenture shares closed at $332.43, down 0.48% on the New York Stock Exchange.

