Accenture Agrees To Accelerate Diebold Nixdorf's Digital, Cloud Transformation Program

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) and Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) have agreed to extend their strategic relationship to accelerate Diebold Nixdorf's multiyear digital and cloud transformation program, which includes streamlining its finance, human resources, IT and sales systems. This will unlock approximately $50 million of incremental savings for Diebold Nixdorf through 2023.

Diebold Nixdorf's corporate IT systems will be migrated to the cloud, and improvements will be made to the global processes and applications.

"Partnering with Accenture enables us to meaningfully accelerate our digital roadmap and DN Now transformation program," said Gerrard Schmid, Diebold Nixdorf's CEO.

