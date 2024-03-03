News & Insights

Accenture Acquires The Lumery For Undisclosed Terms

March 03, 2024 — 08:42 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) said Sunday that it has acquired The Lumery, a Melbourne-based marketing technology consultancy that helps leading organizations deliver seamless customer experiences and transform their marketing services. The Lumery will strengthen Accenture Song's marketing transformation services in Australia. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2017, The Lumery provides industry and platform consulting services, including marketing advisory and planning, implementation across entire technology stacks, operational excellence and simplification. Its team of approximately 80 people across its offices in Melbourne, Sydney and Bengaluru, India, will join Accenture Song's Marketing practice.

