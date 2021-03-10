Accenture Acquires Fable+ To Expand Workspace Culture Capabilities - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Global services and consulting company Accenture Plc (ACN) announced on Wednesday that it has acquired fable+, a consulting firm focused on business agility and analytics-driven transformation. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

After the acquisition, fable+'s team of 50 specialists, based in Mannheim and Berlin, are now a part of Accenture's Talent & Organization/Human Potential team.

Accenture plans to use fable+'s proprietary cloud-based app to understand psychological safety and team performance among its clients. The psychological safety level of a team shows how safe its participants feel to speak openly and contribute their ideas, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the deal, Frank Riemensperger, market unit lead for Accenture in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Russia, said: "Using AI and cloud technology, fable+ pioneered an analytics-driven approach to better understand workplace culture and team performance. This acquisition enables us to scale and grow innovative services that help clients create effective working environments to address their individual challenges."

ACN ended Tuesday trade at $254, up $4.98 or 2% on the Nasdaq.

