Accenture Acquires Boslan To Help Design Net-zero Infrastructure Projects Using AI

(RTTNews) - Accenture plc. (ACN) announced on Friday that it has acquired Boslan, a management services provider located in Bilbao, to transform how clients design and implement net-zero infrastructure projects by leveraging AI and digital technologies for asset lifecycle management.

The financial details of the deal were not revealed.

With this acquisition, Accenture expanded its workforce by adding over 1,000 engineering and project management experts, primarily located in Spain and Brazil.

Boslan represents Accenture's first acquisition in the capital projects sector within Europe and is expected to strengthen Accenture's ability to assist clients in completing capital projects more effectively, especially in the European market.

Boslan focuses on managing the construction of infrastructure necessary for the transition to net zero, including wind farms, smart grids, electric vehicle charging stations, solar power plants, and hydrogen facilities.

