News & Insights

Markets
ACN

Accenture Acquires Boslan To Help Design Net-zero Infrastructure Projects Using AI

August 02, 2024 — 07:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Accenture plc. (ACN) announced on Friday that it has acquired Boslan, a management services provider located in Bilbao, to transform how clients design and implement net-zero infrastructure projects by leveraging AI and digital technologies for asset lifecycle management.

The financial details of the deal were not revealed.

With this acquisition, Accenture expanded its workforce by adding over 1,000 engineering and project management experts, primarily located in Spain and Brazil.

Boslan represents Accenture's first acquisition in the capital projects sector within Europe and is expected to strengthen Accenture's ability to assist clients in completing capital projects more effectively, especially in the European market.

Boslan focuses on managing the construction of infrastructure necessary for the transition to net zero, including wind farms, smart grids, electric vehicle charging stations, solar power plants, and hydrogen facilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.