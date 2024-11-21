Accenture acquires Award Solutions, terms not disclosed

Accenture (ACN) has acquired Award Solutions, a provider of training and consulting services in advanced wireless and network technologies, including 5G, internet of things, and cloud-based solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. “Award Solutions is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and has employees based in Las Cruces, New Mexico; Branson, Missouri; San Diego, California; and Bangalore, India. The company offers specialized in-person, virtual, and self-paced training skills development programs to global telecom and technology providers, enabling them to leverage the latest technologies, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, automation, data visualization, machine learning, and network virtualization for the telecom industry. Award Solutions integrates the latest standards and technologies in its approach and has a proven track record of agile development to deliver customized, job relevant, network specific, real-world training that accelerates learning and skills acquisition which directly impact job performance. Through expert-led mentoring, Award Solutions equips its clients with the necessary skills to optimize their tech investments and enhance network performance,” the company stated.

