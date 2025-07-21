Accenture Acquires Aristal; Terms Undisclosed

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) announced that it has acquired Aristal, a Malaysia-based consulting and digital transformation firm. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2006, Aristal is recognized for its advisory services and deep expertise in core banking transformation. The firm has built a strong track record of successfully delivering large-scale IT and business transformation programs for leading financial institutions across Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.