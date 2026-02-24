Markets
Accenture To Acquire Verum Partners To Expand Capital Projects Capabilities In Latin America

February 24, 2026 — 07:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN), on Tuesday, agreed to acquire Verum Partners LLC, a fee-only wealth management firm and investment advisor, to expand its infrastructure and capital projects capabilities in Latin America.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The deal completion is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

The firm specializes in mining, metals, transportation, logistics, chemicals and energy projects, with expertise spanning feasibility, engineering, construction and operational handover.

Verum Partners was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, has more than 180 employees who will join Accenture's Infrastructure & Capital Projects practice.

In the pre-market trading, Accenture is 0.80% higher at $202.70 on the New York Stock Exchange.

