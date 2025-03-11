Accenture To Acquire Soben In Scotland

(RTTNews) - Accenture plc. (ACN) Tuesday announced that it has agreed to acquire Soben, a global provider of construction consultancy services, headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland. The financial aspects of the deal was not revealed.

Soben offers project management consultancy, scheduling, project controls, cost and commercial management, etc. for global hyperscalers and co-location providers on major data center construction.

Soben, with a team of 250 people, will join Accenture's infrastructure and capital projects practice within Industry X.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Accenture's capabilities for clients to address challenges when planning and executing data center development and modernization projects.

