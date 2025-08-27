Accenture To Acquire NeuraFlash For Undisclosed Sum

Markets
(RTTNews) - Accenture plc (ACN), Wednesday announced its decision to acquire NeuraFlash, a Salesforce and gen AI consulting company. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The company expects the acquisition to strengthen its Salesforce gen AI and managed services capabilities and also extend its footprint to mid-market industries globally.

"This acquisition will significantly enhance our agentic AI capabilities and allow us to better serve the mid-market, in direct alignment with Salesforce's strategic direction," said Stephanie Sadowski, senior managing director and Salesforce Business Group global lead for Accenture.

Currently, ACN is trading at $257.03, up 0.63 percent on the Nasdaq.

