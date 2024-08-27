News & Insights

Markets
ACN

Accenture To Acquire German Healthcare Management Consultancy 'consus.health' For Undisclosed Terms

August 27, 2024 — 03:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) said it has agreed to acquire German healthcare management consultancy consus.health. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 2012, consus.health has a strong presence in the German market serving more than 600 healthcare providers and hospitals. It offers services ranging from medical strategy and patient management to procurement and logistics, infrastructure management and construction planning services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.