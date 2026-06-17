Accenture To Acquire Alfahealth, Expanding Digital Health Capabilities In Italy

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has agreed to acquire Alfahealth, a subsidiary of engineering Group, in a move aimed at strengthening its digital health capabilities and supporting the modernization of Italy's health system.

Alfahealth provides a service-led digital health platform designed to help healthcare organizations modernize clinical progresses, connect data across the care continuum, and improve patient access, experience, and outcomes.

Enhancing Digital Health Infrastructure

Alfahealth brings more than two decades of experience developing and operating technology solutions that support patient journeys, clinical workflows, diagnostics, and administrative processes. Its platform enables providers to integrate data and support new models of care that meet the scale and regulatory requirements of the Italian healthcare system.

Accenture stated that the acquisition aligns with its strategy of combining services, software, data and AI-powered platforms to help clients achieve end-to-end transformation.

Alfahealth's capabilities will be further strengthened by Accenture's expertise in data AI, cybersecurity and cloud technologies.

Supporting Italy's Healthcare Transformation

"Italy is at a pivotal moment in the transformation of its healthcare system, with growing investments in digital health, interoperability and new models of care," said Teodoro Lio, Market Unit Lead for Accenture in Italy.

Lio added that Alfahealth's deep healthcare expertise and trusted relationships across the Italian ecosystem will help accelerate innovation and improve care delivery, enabling more connected and data-driven patient experiences.

Expanding Accenture's Healthcare Workforce

The acquisition will add approximately 1,200 specialized professionals to Accenture Italy's Health practice, strengthening its position in the Italian healthcare sector and supporting national programs in a regulated environment.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and completion remains subject to customary closing conditions.

ACN has traded between $155.82 and $314.20 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $165.52, up 0.10%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $166.03, up 0.23%.

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