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Accenture To Acquire Alfahealth To Expand Digital Healthcare Capabilities In Italy

June 17, 2026 — 04:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Accenture Plc (ACN) on Wednesday announced an agreement to acquire Alfahealth, a subsidiary of Engineering Group, for undisclosed consideration.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Accenture's healthcare capabilities in Italy by adding Alfahealth's digital health platform.

The deal will also enhance Alfahealth's capabilities with its expertise in data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and cloud technologies.

The platform supports the modernization of clinical processes, data connectivity across healthcare systems and improved patient access and outcomes.

Alfahealth brings more than 20 years of experience in digital healthcare and approximately 1,200 specialized professionals to Accenture Italy's Health practice.

In the pre-market trading, Accenture is 0.88% higher at $167.10 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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