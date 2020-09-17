Accenture (ACN) to Snap Up German Technology Consultancy

Accenture plc ACN yesterday announced that it will acquire SALT Solutions AG, a Würzburg, Germany-based technology consultancy. Financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

SALT Solutions is a certified SAP Gold Partner and provider of IT-system implementation and maintenance services for production, operations and logistics at manufacturing, consumer goods, automotive and chemicals companies. It will join Accenture Industry X with a team of more than 500 employees.

How Will Accenture Benefit?

The buyout complements Accenture’s capabilities in enterprise resource-planning systems and cloud solutions, and will help the company develop cloud-based industrial Internet-of-Things platforms that accelerate and streamline production and logistics, and lessen quality and waste issues along the supply chain.

The buyout seems to be a part of Accenture’s bid to boost its digital manufacturing, operations and supply-chain business, and gain an edge over rivals such as International Business Machines IBM, Genpact G and Cognizant Technology Solutions CTSH. Accenture has made several acquisitions in different markets with these objectives. They include Callisto Integration in Canada, PLM Systems in Italy, Enterprise System Partners in Ireland and Silveo in France.

Frank Riemensperger, market unit lead for Accenture in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Russia, noted, “SALT Solutions’ expert knowledge and experience in dynamic digital manufacturing and optimization will significantly deepen Accenture’s shop floor expertise."

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.