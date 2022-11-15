Accenture (ACN) to Snap Up ALBERT to Boost Presence in Japan

Accenture plc ACN is set to buy Japan-based data solutions provider ALBERT Inc.

The deal was initiated through a tender offer that was launched on Sep 29 and ended on Nov 14. The number of ALBERT's common shares and stock acquisition rights tendered to Accenture surpasses the threshold required for it to be bought by Accenture. The company will be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange after Accenture purchases all the remaining shares and stock acquisition rights.

Founded in 2005, ALBERT is a provider of AI and big data analytics services, AI implementation consulting, AI-based algorithm development and data science training support to companies in Japan.

Accenture’s Benefits

The buyout is a part of Accenture’s continuous efforts to strengthen its data and AI capabilities and related services across the globe.

Accenture has acquired Sentelis, Analytics8 and Pragsis Bidoop in France, Australia and Spain, respectively, with the same goal. It has also acquired Bridgei2i and Byte Prophecy in India, Mudano in the UK; and Clarity Insights, End-to-End Analytics and Core Compete in the United States with a similar motive.

The Stock’s Performance

Accenture’s shares have lost 22.1% in the past year compared with the 17.8% fall of the industry it belongs to and the 16.6% decline of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Accenture PLC Price

Accenture PLC price | Accenture PLC Quote

