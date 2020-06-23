Accenture (ACN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Accenture plc ACN is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Jun 25, before market open.

Over the past year, shares of Accenture have gained 8.8%, outperforming the 5.4% increase of the industry it belongs to and 5.1% increase of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q3 Expectations in Detail

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $10.94 billion, implying 1.4% decline from the year-ago reported figure. Notably, the consensus estimate lies within the company guided range of $10.75-$11.15 billion.

Going by segments, the consensus estimate for Communications, Media & Technology revenues stands at $2.31 billion, indicating growth of 2.5% from the year-ago reported number. The segment is likely to have benefited from strength in Software & Platforms across all geographic regions and Communications & Media in North America, which is likely to have partially offset the decline in High Tech in North America

The consensus mark for Financial Services revenues is pegged at $2.14 billion, indicating year-over-year decrease of 2.5%. Decline in Banking & Capital Markets in Europe is likely to have partially offset the growth in banking & capital markets and Insurance in both Growth Markets and North America.

The consensus estimate for Health & Public Service revenues stands at $1.89 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.2%. The uptick is likely to have come from growth in Public Service and Health in North America.

The consensus estimate for Products revenues is pegged at $3.15 billion, indicating year-over-year increase of 2.5%. Segmental revenues are expected to have been driven by strength in Life Sciences across all geographic regions and Consumer Goods, Retail & Travel Services in North America and Growth Markets, as well as Industrial in Growth Markets.

The consensus mark for Resources revenues stands at $1.33 billion, indicating year-over-year decline of 23.7%. The segment is expected to have been weighed down by decline in Chemicals & Natural Resources in North America, which is likely to have partially offset the growth in Energy across all geographic regions, Chemicals & Natural Resources in Europe and Growth Markets and Utilities in North America.

The consensus mark for earnings stands at $1.84 per share, suggesting 4.7% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

Notably, Accenture’s revenues and earnings increased a respective 6.7% and 10.4%, year over year, in the fiscal second quarter

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Accenture this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Accenture has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Accenture PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Accenture PLC price-eps-surprise | Accenture PLC Quote

