Accenture (ACN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Accenture plc ACN is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 23, before market open.

ACN has an impressive earnings surprise history of 3.2%, having surpassed the consensus estimates in three of the four (missed once) trailing quarters.

Q2 Expectations in Detail

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $15.52 billion, implying 3.1% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure and lies within the guided range of $15.2-$15.75 billion.

Going by the segments, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in Financial Services, Health & Public Service, Products, Resources and Outsourcing is pegged at $2.91 billion, $2.86 billion, $4.5 billion, $2.05 billion and $7.17 billion, indicating an increase of 1.4%, 6.3%, 4.7%, 7.1% and 6.7%, respectively, from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. The consensus estimate for Consulting segment’s revenues is pegged at $8.4 billion, indicating marginal growth year-over-year. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Communications, Media & Technology segment’s revenues is pegged at $3.05 billion, indicating a fall of 4.4% from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s actuals.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.49 per share, implying 2% fall from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. The bottom line is expected to have been hurt by rising expenses.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Accenture this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Accenture has an Earnings ESP of +9.80% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Releases

The following stocks from the Business Service sector reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Gartner, Inc. IT, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings (excluding 49 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $3.70 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 44% and increased 23.8% year over year. IT’s revenues of $1.5 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6% and improved 15.2% year over year on a reported basis and 20% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis.

Aptiv PLC APTV, currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 3, reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings (excluding 41 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.27 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7% and increased more than 100% on a year-over-year basis. APTV’s revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6% and increased 12.2% year over year.



