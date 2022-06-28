Accenture (ACN) to Gain From XtremeEDA Buyout: Here's How

Accenture plc ACN yesterday announced that it has inked a deal to purchase Ottawa-based XtremeEDA, a provider of silicon design services. Financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

Founded in 2002, XtremeEDA is known across North America for its expertise in digital design verification, processor and system integration, and hardware security. The company offers semiconductor engineering services to clients opting for custom silicon solutions used in consumer devices, cloud data centers, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) computational platforms for edge AI deployment.

Buyout to Strengthen Accenture Cloud First’s Edge Computing Capabilities

XtremeEDA’s team of nearly 40 experienced engineers and practitioners will join Accenture Cloud First. The deal is expected to boost Accenture Cloud First’s capabilities in edge computing and silicon design, thereby helping it better serve North American clients across industries, including software and platform, telecommunications, consumer products, avionics, and defense.

Karthik Narain, global lead of Accenture Cloud First, stated, "Excellent, fit-for-purpose silicon design translates into real-time, seamless, accessible and completely user-centered experiences. The XtremeEDA team’s expertise will help us bring more specialized, high-performance and scalable compute capabilities to our clients as they utilize the power of the Cloud Continuum to reinvent their enterprises."

Jeffrey Russell, president of Accenture in Canada, stated, "By combining XtremeEDA’s strong and deep experience in advance silicon design with Accenture’s Cloud First capabilities, we are poised to deliver more value for clients in specialized hardware, distributed cloud, decentralized edge computing and complex security needs."

Notably, XtremeEDA marks the fifth acquisition by Accenture Canada since 2020. A few of its latest investments include the acquisitions of Gevity, a strategy and consulting organization focused on helping healthcare industry clients, in September 2021; Cloudworks, a Toronto-based Oracle Cloud service provider, in July 2021; and Avenai, a Ottawa-based consultancy focused on public service organizations; and Callisto Integration, a provider of consulting and technology services in digital manufacturing in food and beverage, chemicals, utilities and other industries in 2020.

