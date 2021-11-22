Accenture (ACN) to Gain From Tambourine Buyout: Here's How

Accenture plc ACN recently announced that it has inked a deal to acquire Tambourine, an e-commerce customer experience agency. The deal closure is subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

Founded in 2015, Tambourine provides integrated commerce services on the Salesforce platform. It provides customer experience design and engineering, generates web services and applications, and provides consultancy services to raise customer touchpoints.

So far this year, shares of Accenture have gained 41.6% compared with 44.9% growth of the industry it belongs to and 26.3% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Will Accenture Benefit?

The deal will see the merging of Tambourine into Accenture Interactive. Tambourine is specialized in delivering seamless commerce experiences for consumer goods and entertainment companies by utilizing Salesforce Commerce Cloud. Tambourine is expected to boost Accenture's suite of sales and commerce transformation services, from product and platform engineering, to omnichannel delivery of commerce experiences.

Atsushi Egawa, Accenture’s market unit lead for Japan, stated, "By weaving in Tambourine’s unique offerings into Accenture’s, we will continue to help accelerate our clients’ growth."

Flaviano Faleiro, Accenture Interactive’s president for Growth Markets, stated, "The combination of Tambourine and Accenture Interactive will further enhance our ability to leverage creativity, technology and deep human insights to accelerate growth of our clients."

Considering the 10.5% growth rate of digital commerce in Japan and the fact that its market is anticipated to generate $217.5 billion in revenues this year, the latest move is expected to strengthen Accenture’s competitive position in the digital commerce market of Japan.

Further, Tambourine complements Accenture’s prior initiatives in strengthening its commerce expertise and excellence. A few of its latest acquisitions include Glamit in October (Argentina), Experity in September (Brazil), Openmind in July (Italy) and Businet Systems in February 2021.

