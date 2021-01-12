Accenture (ACN) to Gain From Real Protect Buyout: Here's How

Accenture plc ACN yesterday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Real Protect, a Brazil-based provider of managed security and cyber defense services. The financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

Founded in 2005, Real Protect is powered by two security operation centers. Its managed security services business provides custom and packaged solutions to clients across Brazil. The company is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro and has an office in Sao Paulo. It employs nearly 90 cybersecurity professionals.

Notably, Real Protect was the first Latin American company to obtain the international unified certification standard by the MSP Alliance, the world’s largest industry association and certification body for cloud computing and managed services professionals.

Daniel Lemos, CEO of Real Protect, will be joining Accenture as its Managed Security Services business’ lead in Latin America. Employees of Real Protect will also be joining Accenture Security’s global workforce.

Over the past year, shares of Accenture have gained 24.2% compared with 23.8% rise of the industry it belongs to and 18.3% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

How Will Accenture Benefit?

The acquisition should boost Accenture Security’s managed security services potential in Latin America. Further, Real Protect’s portfolio also includes threat monitoring, detection and incident-response capabilities, which should complement Accenture’s managed detection and response offerings.

Notably, Kelly Bissell, global lead of Accenture Security, stated, "The acquisition of Real Protect is a natural complement to our existing Managed Security Services business, which offers tailored industry-focused solutions to help clients rapidly anticipate, detect and respond in real time to cyber threats. We welcome Real Protect to Accenture and are excited about what we can achieve together to help organizations be more resilient."

Paulo Ossamu, Accenture Technology lead for Latin America, stated, "Brazil is home to a variety of cybercriminal groups with specific tactics, which is a cyber threat that can be tackled with specialized Brazilian cyber defense and incident response specialists." He further added, "Real Protect will bring this expertise to complement our teams all over the region and enhance our commitment to help secure our clients’ businesses across their entire ecosystems in Latin America."

Accenture’s prior initiatives in strengthening its managed security services globally included the acquisition of Symantec’s Cyber Security Services business in January 2020. This was followed by the acquisitions of Context Information Security and Revolutionary Security in March and April 2020, respectively, which further boosted the company’s cyber defense capabilities.

