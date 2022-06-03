Accenture (ACN) to Gain From Greenfish Buyout: Here's How

Accenture plc ACN yesterday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Brussels-based Greenfish, an independent engineering and advisory company. The deal was initially announced on Apr 20, 2022. Financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

Greenfish offers sustainability consultancy services and engineering solutions to boost sustainable business transformation. Founded in 2010, the company has offices in Belgium, France and the Netherlands.

Buyout to Strengthen Accenture’s Sustainability Services

Greenfish's team of more than 270 professionals will join Accenture Sustainability Services. The deal is expected to help Accenture enhance its sustainability skills and services to better address the increasing needs of clients, especially across Europe.

According to Olivier Girard, market unit lead for Accenture France & Benelux, “Acquiring Greenfish would further enhance our deep experience in helping European clients improve their ESG performance and embed sustainability by design in their operations.”

Further, Peter Lacy, Accenture’s global Sustainability Services lead and chief responsibility officer, added, “The Accenture Sustainability Value Promise is to embed sustainability into everything we do, with everyone we work with, creating both business value and sustainable impact, enabled by technology and human ingenuity. Adding more than 270 deeply skilled professionals in the areas of low-carbon energy transitions, the circular economy and ESG measurement would rapidly accelerate our already-strong leadership both across Europe, and within the critical markets of France, Belgium and the Netherlands.”

